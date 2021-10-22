Market Analysts see Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] falling to $213. Time to buy?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] price surged by 0.04 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Vertex to Present Long-Term Data Demonstrating Significant Benefits of Treatment With CFTR Modulators at North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC).

– 96-week interim results of TRIKAFTA® (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) study show no loss of pulmonary function in people with at least one F508del allele, a first for any CFTR modulator –.

– Real-world data from people treated with KALYDECO® (ivacaftor) over approximately 6 years show lower rates of mortality, lung transplant and pulmonary exacerbations than comparator cohort -.

A sum of 1618506 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.75M shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares reached a high of $187.88 and dropped to a low of $185.08 until finishing in the latest session at $185.49.

The one-year VRTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.27. The average equity rating for VRTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $258.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Underperform rating on VRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

VRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, VRTX shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.24 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.78, while it was recorded at 183.07 for the last single week of trading, and 205.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Fundamentals:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

VRTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 9.75%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,574 million, or 92.20% of VRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,360,089, which is approximately -3.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,249,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.76 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.43 billion in VRTX stock with ownership of nearly -20.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

494 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX] by around 23,393,766 shares. Additionally, 470 investors decreased positions by around 24,640,596 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 186,881,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,915,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTX stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,605,046 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 1,831,443 shares during the same period.