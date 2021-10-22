Market Analysts see Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gaining to $53. Time to buy?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] jumped around 1.76 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $45.97 at the close of the session, up 3.98%. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Qualtrics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Q3 2021 total revenue of $271.6M, up 41% year over year.

Q3 2021 subscription revenue of $220.3M, up 49% year over year.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, XM reached a trading volume of 4258531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $48.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $49 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $39, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on XM stock. On July 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XM shares from 43 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 656.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

How has XM stock performed recently?

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, XM shares dropped by -0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.12% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.51 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.86, while it was recorded at 44.27 for the last single week of trading.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.40 and a Gross Margin at +73.11. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] managed to generate an average of -$78,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]

There are presently around $3,492 million, or 86.70% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 22,736,074, which is approximately 0.966% of the company’s market cap and around 37.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 4,703,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.21 million in XM stocks shares; and ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $200.66 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly 37.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 14,756,615 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 10,847,192 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 50,353,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,957,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,099,438 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 6,961,510 shares during the same period.