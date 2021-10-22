Market Analysts see Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gaining to $190. Time to buy?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] traded at a high on 10/21/21, posting a 10.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $175.53. The company report on October 19, 2021 that The Surgeon General Joins Hinge to Answer This Year’s Biggest Cuffing Season Questions.

Hinge and the Surgeon General are helping singles tackle loneliness during the pandemic.

Hinge, the dating app designed to be deleted, announced it has teamed up with the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, on a new campaign helping singles combat loneliness and go on COVID-19 safe dates this fall. The initiative features an in-depth video where Dr. Murthy provides best practices and guidelines for dating this cuffing season.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8041654 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Match Group Inc. stands at 4.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.81%.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $47.67 billion, with 271.25 million shares outstanding and 268.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 8041654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $173.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 6.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 59.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MTCH stock performed recently?

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.80. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 14.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.48 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.32, while it was recorded at 162.73 for the last single week of trading, and 150.40 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.18 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.68.

Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 121.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $260,332 per employee.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 29.60%.

Insider trade positions for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $46,749 million, or 97.80% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 29,363,946, which is approximately -4.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,040,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.04 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $3.54 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly -12.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 25,098,999 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 18,858,386 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 222,375,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,332,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,514,587 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,486,694 shares during the same period.