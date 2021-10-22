Market Analysts see FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] falling to $9. Time to buy?

FTC Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FTCI] traded at a high on 10/21/21, posting a 9.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.82. The company report on September 15, 2021 that FTC Solar’s New Voyager+ Solar Tracker for Large Format Modules Withstands Winds up to 120 Miles Per Hour.

– FTC’s proprietary damper design eliminates torsional galloping, working like a shock absorber.

– Company collaborated with engineering and environmental engineering consulting firms RWDI and Engineered Power Solutions (EPS) on data analysis and wind tunnel testing to independently validate structural stability.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2764281 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FTC Solar Inc. stands at 7.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.63%.

The market cap for FTCI stock reached $668.30 million, with 79.23 million shares outstanding and 21.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 550.21K shares, FTCI reached a trading volume of 2764281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Barclays have made an estimate for FTC Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for FTC Solar Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTC Solar Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.24.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 6.92 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.03 and a Gross Margin at +1.94. FTC Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.50.

Return on Total Capital for FTCI is now -365.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -397.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.96. Additionally, FTCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] managed to generate an average of -$89,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.56.FTC Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]

There are presently around $174 million, or 27.40% of FTCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,559,754, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 41.20% of the total institutional ownership; ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP, holding 3,526,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.58 million in FTCI stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $22.38 million in FTCI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FTC Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in FTC Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FTCI] by around 22,175,687 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 7,432 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 71,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,254,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,175,687 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3,000 shares during the same period.