Market Analysts see Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] gaining to $7.50. Time to buy?

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] closed the trading session at $5.95 on 10/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.77, while the highest price level was $6.05. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Cronos Group Launches its First Cultured Cannabinoid Product, SPINACH FEELZ™ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG Gummy.

Cronos Group unveils its new CBG product, the SPINACH FEELZ™ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummy, made using fermentation and proprietary methods to produce CBG without using the cannabis plant.

The SPINACH FEELZ™ platform’s latest product innovation, the Chill Bliss gummy, is a first-of-its kind CBG product featuring THC and tropical terpenes, now available in the Canadian market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.27 percent and weekly performance of 7.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, CRON reached to a volume of 3410176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC dropped their target price from $8 to $12.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

CRON stock trade performance evaluation

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.59. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.98, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.88 and a Gross Margin at -61.44. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.57. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] managed to generate an average of -$145,767 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cronos Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $307 million, or 11.30% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,978,393, which is approximately 31.087% of the company’s market cap and around 47.23% of the total institutional ownership; CHESCAPMANAGER LLC, holding 8,327,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.55 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $33.74 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly 3.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 8,264,033 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 5,051,516 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 38,294,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,610,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 211,671 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,354,035 shares during the same period.