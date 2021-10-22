Market Analysts see American Well Corporation [AMWL] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] traded at a high on 10/21/21, posting a 3.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.80. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Amwell’s Converge Virtual Care Platform Hailed as Best New Application in Telehealth.

Converge wins recognition from UCSF, Chilmark Research and MassTLC as it moves into general availability.

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a national telehealth leader, announced the general availability of Converge™ for EHRs, adding built in EHR integration capabilities to the Converge platform, alongside the standalone Amwell Now on Converge, which has been deployed in over 40 health systems. Converge is designed to offer a scalable, simple and unified digital care delivery experience across the care continuum. The announcement comes as Amwell’s Converge Platform is named Best New Application in Telehealth by UCSF, a Tech Top 50 by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC), and is called out as a driver behind Amwell being named Chilmark Research’s Flagship Vendor in Omnichannel Functionality.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2242801 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Well Corporation stands at 5.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.81%.

The market cap for AMWL stock reached $2.14 billion, with 249.37 million shares outstanding and 135.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, AMWL reached a trading volume of 2242801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Well Corporation [AMWL]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for American Well Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on AMWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01.

How has AMWL stock performed recently?

American Well Corporation [AMWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, AMWL shares dropped by -13.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.69 for American Well Corporation [AMWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.77, while it was recorded at 8.50 for the last single week of trading, and 16.53 for the last 200 days.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Well Corporation [AMWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.09 and a Gross Margin at +31.93. American Well Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.51.

Return on Total Capital for AMWL is now -26.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.63. Additionally, AMWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] managed to generate an average of -$276,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Earnings analysis for American Well Corporation [AMWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Well Corporation go to 37.90%.

Insider trade positions for American Well Corporation [AMWL]

There are presently around $884 million, or 50.00% of AMWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,669,050, which is approximately 149.534% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 12,726,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.0 million in AMWL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $99.69 million in AMWL stock with ownership of nearly 286.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Well Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in American Well Corporation [NYSE:AMWL] by around 41,463,887 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 13,745,828 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 45,244,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,454,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMWL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,212,268 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,743,184 shares during the same period.