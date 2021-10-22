Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] Stock trading around $51.31 per share: What’s Next?

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE: MMP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.10%. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $1.0375, Announces Completion of Previous Equity Repurchase Program and Approval of Additional $750 Million Authorization.

The board of directors of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) has increased the partnership’s quarterly cash distribution to $1.0375 per unit for the period July 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.

The third-quarter 2021 distribution is 1% higher than the $1.0275 paid for both second quarter 2021 and third quarter 2020.

Over the last 12 months, MMP stock rose by 42.45%. The one-year Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.8. The average equity rating for MMP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.17 billion, with 222.74 million shares outstanding and 220.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, MMP stock reached a trading volume of 2382545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMP shares is $52.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on MMP stock. On March 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MMP shares from 43 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMP in the course of the last twelve months was 3990.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.10. With this latest performance, MMP shares gained by 10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.41 for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.84, while it was recorded at 50.14 for the last single week of trading, and 46.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.60 and a Gross Margin at +41.92. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.48.

Return on Total Capital for MMP is now 10.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 223.27. Additionally, MMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 222.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] managed to generate an average of $474,980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

MMP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. go to 9.80%.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,467 million, or 58.50% of MMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMP stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 11,960,323, which is approximately -1.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 11,297,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $579.67 million in MMP stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $394.89 million in MMP stock with ownership of nearly 0.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:MMP] by around 6,611,941 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 13,805,685 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 105,622,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,039,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMP stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,063,970 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,276,941 shares during the same period.