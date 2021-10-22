Loop Capital slashes price target on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] – find out why.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] surged by $2.41 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $227.66 during the day while it closed the day at $227.42. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Lowe’s Launches the Holidays with Everything Consumers Need to “Make More” Merriment.

More memories, more traditions and more ways to shop – from tools to holiday décor, smart home and thousands of other products, Lowe’s is helping consumers tap into the moments that mean so much.

As consumers head into the second holiday season of the pandemic, they are eager to heighten their holiday experiences. According to a Lowe’s holiday survey, more than 90 percent of consumers plan to spend as much, if not more, than last year on holiday gifts, and more than 85 percent will participate in holiday traditions. That’s why Lowe’s is committed to helping consumers “make more” this holiday through special services, expanded inventory while supplies last, more ways to shop and ‘twice as nice’ experiences all season long.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock has also gained 5.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LOW stock has inclined by 13.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.18% and gained 41.69% year-on date.

The market cap for LOW stock reached $158.12 billion, with 705.00 million shares outstanding and 703.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 2875299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $230.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $225 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on LOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 62.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

LOW stock trade performance evaluation

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.06 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.53, while it was recorded at 223.25 for the last single week of trading, and 191.29 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.15 and a Gross Margin at +31.44. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 40.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 340.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,824.01. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,708.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $17,091 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 17.70%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $119,437 million, or 76.20% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,322,453, which is approximately -2.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,858,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.57 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.0 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 954 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 22,826,967 shares. Additionally, 910 investors decreased positions by around 33,681,150 shares, while 327 investors held positions by with 468,674,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,183,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,281,491 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 3,208,244 shares during the same period.