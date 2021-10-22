Loop Capital lifts Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE: QSR] loss -0.25% on the last trading session, reaching $60.98 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Burger King® Tests New Impossible™ Nuggets Made From Plants.

BK® Will Be the First Quick-Service Restaurant Brand to Test Impossible Foods’ Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets.

You come to BK to have it your way – whether that’s the iconic flame-grilled Whopper®, the hand-breaded Ch’King™ sandwich, or one of the exciting new innovations on our menu like the Impossible™ Nuggets Made From Plants. Burger King will be the first global quick-service restaurant brand to test the plant-based nuggets from Impossible Foods that have the savory taste of a family favorite, with a golden-brown crispy breading on the outside and a tender, juicy bite on the inside. In short, they’re clucking delicious.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. represents 307.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.39 billion with the latest information. QSR stock price has been found in the range of $60.53 to $61.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, QSR reached a trading volume of 1609895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSR shares is $70.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $74, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on QSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for QSR in the course of the last twelve months was 45.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for QSR stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, QSR shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.38 for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.09, while it was recorded at 61.22 for the last single week of trading, and 64.34 for the last 200 days.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.80 and a Gross Margin at +56.54. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.78.

Return on Total Capital for QSR is now 9.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 647.99. Additionally, QSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 636.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] managed to generate an average of $125,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. go to 19.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]

There are presently around $14,578 million, or 83.80% of QSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 36,637,982, which is approximately 3.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 23,696,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in QSR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.37 billion in QSR stock with ownership of nearly 8.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE:QSR] by around 14,266,819 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 19,132,061 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 205,666,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,065,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QSR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,625,855 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 6,254,441 shares during the same period.