Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] is 50.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.46% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.54%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that LPL Financial Launches SMS Plus Powered by Lincoln Financial Group.

Solution makes it easier for small businesses to offer employer-sponsored retirement plans.

LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced that LPL advisors now have access to the newly launched Strategic Market Solution (SMS) Plus, a multiple employer aggregate program powered by Lincoln Financial Group’s recordkeeping platform. This expansion of LPL’s existing SMS program leverages strategic industry leaders to offer a suite of retirement plan administration solutions for small businesses and start-up plans. The aggregated support model helps mitigate investment fiduciary risk and creates efficiencies of scale for plan sponsors, reducing the costs and administrative tasks associated with managing retirement plans and ultimately giving sponsors the ability to offer retirement plan options designed to fit their employees’ needs, so they can focus on running their core business.

Over the last 12 months, LNC stock rose by 119.59%. The one-year Lincoln National Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.88. The average equity rating for LNC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.33 billion, with 189.99 million shares outstanding and 176.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, LNC stock reached a trading volume of 1664365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $71.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $45 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on LNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.63.

LNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, LNC shares gained by 20.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.10 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.02, while it was recorded at 73.50 for the last single week of trading, and 63.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lincoln National Corporation Fundamentals:

LNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 42.65%.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,201 million, or 79.00% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,127,166, which is approximately 0.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,106,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $741.26 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly 4.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

255 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 8,412,643 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 9,650,315 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 129,786,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,849,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,048,194 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,464,877 shares during the same period.