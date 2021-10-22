Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $600

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] slipped around -5.33 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $565.50 at the close of the session, down -0.93%. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 26, 2021.

Lam Research Corporation (the “Company,” “Lam,” “Lam Research”) announced financial results for the quarter ended September 26, 2021 (the “September 2021 quarter”).

Highlights for the September 2021 quarter were as follows:.

Lam Research Corporation stock is now 19.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LRCX Stock saw the intraday high of $572.77 and lowest of $564.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 673.80, which means current price is +19.48% above from all time high which was touched on 06/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, LRCX reached a trading volume of 1631655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $736.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Lam Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $750 to $690. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $640, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on LRCX stock. On July 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LRCX shares from 690 to 660.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corporation is set at 14.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 31.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has LRCX stock performed recently?

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, LRCX shares dropped by -3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.34 for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 584.10, while it was recorded at 567.49 for the last single week of trading, and 593.90 for the last 200 days.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.59 and a Gross Margin at +46.50. Lam Research Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.72.

Return on Total Capital for LRCX is now 40.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.70. Additionally, LRCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] managed to generate an average of $277,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Lam Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corporation go to 15.72%.

Insider trade positions for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]

There are presently around $67,079 million, or 85.80% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,532,700, which is approximately -0.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,237,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.35 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.45 billion in LRCX stock with ownership of nearly -9.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lam Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 617 institutional holders increased their position in Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX] by around 7,916,560 shares. Additionally, 575 investors decreased positions by around 8,336,746 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 102,365,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,618,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRCX stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,741,772 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 712,198 shares during the same period.