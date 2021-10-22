KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] moved up 0.82: Why It’s Important

KULR Technology Group Inc. [AMEX: KULR] closed the trading session at $2.45 on 10/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.28, while the highest price level was $2.59. The company report on October 7, 2021 that KULR Provides Update on its Safe Battery Transportation Partnership with Heritage Battery Recycling.

KULR’s Safe Battery Transportation Footprint Expanded Due to Heritage Battery Recycling’s Merger with Retriev Technologies.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, alongside its recently announced partner Heritage Battery Recycling (“HBR”), expanded its safe battery transportation market share as a result of HBR’s merger with Retriev Technologies (“Retriev”). HBR’s combination with Retriev will create the largest lithium-ion battery recycler in North America.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.67 percent and weekly performance of 17.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 768.14K shares, KULR reached to a volume of 2260248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for KULR Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KULR Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KULR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 177.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

KULR stock trade performance evaluation

KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.79. With this latest performance, KULR shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KULR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.83 for KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] shares currently have an operating margin of -375.09 and a Gross Margin at +70.39. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -456.77.

Return on Total Capital for KULR is now -60.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.48. Additionally, KULR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] managed to generate an average of -$219,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.KULR Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.20% of KULR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KULR stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 37,902, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.30% of the total institutional ownership; CSENGE ADVISORY GROUP, holding 25,477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62000.0 in KULR stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $58000.0 in KULR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KULR Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in KULR Technology Group Inc. [AMEX:KULR] by around 168,612 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 80 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 41,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KULR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,612 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 80 shares during the same period.