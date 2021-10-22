Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] Revenue clocked in at $3.63 billion, down -28.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ: GRUB] price plunged by -2.46 percent to reach at -$0.41. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Grubhub And Restaurant Strong Fund to Give $4 Million to Restaurants.

Independent restaurants in seven cities are eligible for grants ranging from $5,000 – $50,000.

, Grubhub, a leading global online food delivery marketplace, and The Greg Hill Foundation’s Restaurant Strong Fund, announced they will be giving $4 million in grants to support restaurants across the country that have been working hard to survive the pandemic. Ranging from $5,000 to $50,000, the grants are part of the Restaurant Strong Fund’s All Day campaign and will help restaurant owners fund indoor and outdoor dining improvements, equipment and technology maintenance and upgrades, marketing and promotion efforts, staff hiring and training, Covid-19 compliance, and infrastructure improvements. This is the third restaurant support program Grubhub and The Greg Hill Foundation have partnered together for in the last year.

A sum of 12453336 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares reached a high of $16.54 and dropped to a low of $16.25 until finishing in the latest session at $16.25.

The average equity rating for GRUB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]:

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on GRUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

GRUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.98. With this latest performance, GRUB shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.41 for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.94, while it was recorded at 16.40 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.24 and a Gross Margin at +24.58. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.39.

Return on Total Capital for GRUB is now -0.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.64. Additionally, GRUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] Insider Position Details

92 institutional holders increased their position in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ:GRUB] by around 24,867,097 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 237,328,871 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 159,361,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,834,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRUB stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,034,659 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 110,333,975 shares during the same period.