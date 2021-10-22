Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] is 99.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: HUDI] surged by $2.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.6622 during the day while it closed the day at $14.19. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Half-Year 2021 Financial Results.

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (“HUDI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUDI), a leading developer and manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products in China, announced its interim financial results for six months ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the First-Half 2021.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. stock has also gained 115.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUDI stock has inclined by 196.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 229.23% and gained 99.02% year-on date.

The market cap for HUDI stock reached $168.29 million, with 11.04 million shares outstanding and 3.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 138.97K shares, HUDI reached a trading volume of 2751292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 115.00. With this latest performance, HUDI shares gained by 226.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 229.23% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.74 for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.73, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.54 and a Gross Margin at +18.03. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.62.

Return on Total Capital for HUDI is now 7.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.06. Additionally, HUDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of HUDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUDI stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,966, which is approximately 29.804% of the company’s market cap and around 76.19% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34000.0 in HUDI stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $4000.0 in HUDI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:HUDI] by around 6,796 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 11,664 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 10,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUDI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,664 shares during the same period.