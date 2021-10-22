Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC] gain 57.70% so far this year. What now?

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HRC] surged by $3.8 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $154.59 during the day while it closed the day at $154.50. The company report on October 22, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NOTV, DSPG, INOV, HRC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 1.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HRC stock has inclined by 27.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.28% and gained 57.70% year-on date.

The market cap for HRC stock reached $10.23 billion, with 66.27 million shares outstanding and 65.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, HRC reached a trading volume of 2953004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRC shares is $149.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $129 to $117, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRC in the course of the last twelve months was 24.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HRC stock trade performance evaluation

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, HRC shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.80 for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.19, while it was recorded at 151.62 for the last single week of trading, and 120.09 for the last 200 days.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. go to 7.50%.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [HRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,651 million, or 82.60% of HRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,715,168, which is approximately 1.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,369,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $984.04 million in HRC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $928.03 million in HRC stock with ownership of nearly -0.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

175 institutional holders increased their position in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HRC] by around 3,630,452 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 4,206,739 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 48,155,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,993,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 413,690 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,459,377 shares during the same period.