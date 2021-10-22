Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] Revenue clocked in at $451.40 million, up 26.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Harmonic Inc. [NASDAQ: HLIT] gained 2.07% on the last trading session, reaching $9.38 price per share at the time. The company report on October 21, 2021 that New Claro Box TV Brings World-Class Streaming Service with Harmonic’s Cloud-Native Software.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) announced that Colombian telecommunications leader Claro Colombia is fueling its new Claro Box TV streaming service with Harmonic. The Harmonic solution, powered by the company’s market-leading VOS® Cloud-Native Software, increases Claro Colombia’s business agility while ensuring an exceptional quality of experience for subscribers of the new Android TV-based service.

“With the launch of Claro Box TV, we are the first service provider in Colombia to implement an Android TV service,” said Walter Borda, Innovation Corporate Director at Claro Colombia. “Claro Box TV is a revolutionary leap forward in streaming experience: our subscribers can enjoy traditional linear channels as well as start-over and catch-up TV, cloud DVR, remote control voice assistant, third-party streaming services, and more than 300 applications from the Google Play Store.”.

Harmonic Inc. represents 101.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $983.77 million with the latest information. HLIT stock price has been found in the range of $9.07 to $9.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 736.00K shares, HLIT reached a trading volume of 3116161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLIT shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Harmonic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Harmonic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HLIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmonic Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLIT in the course of the last twelve months was 26.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for HLIT stock

Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, HLIT shares gained by 5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.14, while it was recorded at 9.19 for the last single week of trading, and 8.25 for the last 200 days.

Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.38 and a Gross Margin at +50.97. Harmonic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.73.

Return on Total Capital for HLIT is now -2.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.54. Additionally, HLIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] managed to generate an average of -$25,039 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Harmonic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmonic Inc. go to 19.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]

There are presently around $869 million, or 91.80% of HLIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLIT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 17,739,900, which is approximately 7.197% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,958,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.69 million in HLIT stocks shares; and SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $85.38 million in HLIT stock with ownership of nearly -6.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harmonic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Harmonic Inc. [NASDAQ:HLIT] by around 8,561,543 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 8,172,234 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 75,941,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,675,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLIT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,893,002 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,317,018 shares during the same period.