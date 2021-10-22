Goldman lifts ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: ASX] loss -0.72% or -0.05 points to close at $6.93 with a heavy trading volume of 2429180 shares. The company report on October 8, 2021 that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues*.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, “ASEH” or the “Company”), announces its unaudited consolidated net revenues for September and 3rd quarter of 2021.

Consolidated net revenues (unaudited).

It opened the trading session at $6.92, the shares rose to $6.94 and dropped to $6.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASX points out that the company has recorded -14.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -64.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, ASX reached to a volume of 2429180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Goldman have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ASX stock

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, ASX shares dropped by -19.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.37 for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.23, while it was recorded at 6.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. go to 34.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]

118 institutional holders increased their position in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:ASX] by around 19,244,356 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 23,425,274 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 74,784,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,453,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,344,108 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 11,566,306 shares during the same period.