Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] Is Currently -4.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] loss -4.72% or -0.31 points to close at $6.26 with a heavy trading volume of 2347819 shares. The company report on October 11, 2021 that Investor Update: GOL Adjusts 3Q21 Expectations.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), (“GOL” or “Company”), Brazil’s largest airline, provides an Investor Update on its expectations for the third quarter of 2021. The Company exceeded its financial forecasts during the quarter, despite the exchange rate devaluation. The information below is preliminary and unaudited. The Company will discuss its 3Q21 results in a conference call on November 9, 2021.

Richard Lark, CFO, commented: “Our focus heading into 4Q21 is on diligently matching our capacity to rising demand in the business travel segment, as well as leisure travel in advance of the holiday season, increasing seat inventory for Black Friday sales and the return of international routes to Punta Cana, Cancun and Montevideo.”.

It opened the trading session at $6.42, the shares rose to $6.52 and dropped to $6.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOL points out that the company has recorded -28.54% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, GOL reached to a volume of 2347819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $9.10 to $8.10. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for GOL stock

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.13. With this latest performance, GOL shares dropped by -20.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.32 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.38, while it was recorded at 6.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.38 for the last 200 days.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.23 and a Gross Margin at -1.32. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.98.

Return on Total Capital for GOL is now -28.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -515.78. Additionally, GOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 556.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 137.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] managed to generate an average of -$430,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]

There are presently around $113 million, or 13.60% of GOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC with ownership of 1,974,248, which is approximately -65.576% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,384,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.66 million in GOL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.07 million in GOL stock with ownership of nearly -3.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL] by around 4,845,972 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 6,221,927 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,054,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,122,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOL stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,745,283 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 890,506 shares during the same period.