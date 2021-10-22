Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] is 34.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fulton Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: FULT] traded at a high on 10/20/21, posting a 6.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.07. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Fulton Financial Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) (“Fulton” or the “Corporation”) reported net income available to common shareholders of $73 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006245/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1618393 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fulton Financial Corporation stands at 2.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.44%.

The market cap for FULT stock reached $2.81 billion, with 162.78 million shares outstanding and 161.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 923.38K shares, FULT reached a trading volume of 1618393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FULT shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FULT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Fulton Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Fulton Financial Corporation stock. On October 03, 2018, analysts increased their price target for FULT shares from 18 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulton Financial Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for FULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for FULT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.18.

How has FULT stock performed recently?

Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.22. With this latest performance, FULT shares gained by 18.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.35 for Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.65, while it was recorded at 16.28 for the last single week of trading, and 16.04 for the last 200 days.

Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FULT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulton Financial Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]

There are presently around $1,787 million, or 65.10% of FULT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FULT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,733,655, which is approximately -3.288% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,920,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $271.77 million in FULT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $188.44 million in FULT stock with ownership of nearly -0.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Fulton Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:FULT] by around 5,048,440 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 4,881,455 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 94,784,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,714,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FULT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,197,216 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,019,889 shares during the same period.