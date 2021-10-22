For Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV], Analyst sees a rise to $53. What next?

Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE: SNV] gained 2.92% on the last trading session, reaching $49.40 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Synovus Announces Earnings for the Third Quarter 2021.

Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.21 vs. $0.56 in 3Q20.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.20 vs. $0.89 in 3Q20.

Synovus Financial Corp. represents 148.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.21 billion with the latest information. SNV stock price has been found in the range of $47.935 to $49.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 915.47K shares, SNV reached a trading volume of 1668608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNV shares is $52.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Synovus Financial Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $40, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on SNV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synovus Financial Corp. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.45.

Trading performance analysis for SNV stock

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.22. With this latest performance, SNV shares gained by 26.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.09 for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.28, while it was recorded at 46.97 for the last single week of trading, and 43.99 for the last 200 days.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.86. Synovus Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.24.

Return on Total Capital for SNV is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.86. Additionally, SNV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] managed to generate an average of $71,221 per employee.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synovus Financial Corp. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]

There are presently around $5,605 million, or 78.80% of SNV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,670,724, which is approximately 2.318% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,155,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $649.9 million in SNV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $431.07 million in SNV stock with ownership of nearly 2.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synovus Financial Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE:SNV] by around 6,029,871 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 9,173,213 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 98,262,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,466,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNV stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 847,375 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,256,371 shares during the same period.