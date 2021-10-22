For KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR], Analyst sees a rise to $74. What next?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] gained 3.60% or 2.54 points to close at $73.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3387055 shares. The company report on October 20, 2021 that KKR & Co. Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to discuss KKR’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0312 (U.S. callers) or +1 (201) 389-0899 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. A slide presentation containing supplemental commentary will be referenced on the call and may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.

It opened the trading session at $70.46, the shares rose to $73.16 and dropped to $70.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KKR points out that the company has recorded 32.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -117.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, KKR reached to a volume of 3387055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $76.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $69 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.46.

Trading performance analysis for KKR stock

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.44. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 14.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.75 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.23, while it was recorded at 69.11 for the last single week of trading, and 55.55 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +112.77. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.91.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now 7.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.46. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 277.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] managed to generate an average of $1,265,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 29.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $33,121 million, or 80.30% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,281,550, which is approximately -15.554% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,818,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in KKR stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $1.99 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly -13.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 34,283,631 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 30,419,497 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 388,264,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,968,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,446,706 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,648,520 shares during the same period.