For Equifax Inc. [EFX], Analyst sees a rise to $289. What next?

Equifax Inc. [NYSE: EFX] plunged by -$14.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $262.95 during the day while it closed the day at $255.47. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Equifax to Host Virtual Investor Day 2021.

Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) will host a virtual Investor Day on November 10, 2021. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and will conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. Attendees will learn more about how the company is executing on its EFX2023 strategy; the company’s long-term financial framework and capital allocation plan; and how the Equifax Cloud is driving and will continue to drive new product innovation and growth. The company will also provide Business Unit overviews.

Equifax executives presenting at the event include: Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer; John Gamble, Chief Financial Officer; Bryson Koehler, Chief Technology Officer; Jamil Farshchi, Chief Information Security Officer; Rudy Ploder, President Workforce Solutions; Sid Singh, President of U.S. Information Solutions; and Lisa Nelson, President of International.

Equifax Inc. stock has also loss -2.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EFX stock has inclined by 0.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.21% and gained 32.48% year-on date.

The market cap for EFX stock reached $30.78 billion, with 121.80 million shares outstanding and 121.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 583.18K shares, EFX reached a trading volume of 2237343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equifax Inc. [EFX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFX shares is $277.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Equifax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $241 to $267. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Equifax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $259, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on EFX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equifax Inc. is set at 7.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for EFX in the course of the last twelve months was 54.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

EFX stock trade performance evaluation

Equifax Inc. [EFX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, EFX shares dropped by -2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.00 for Equifax Inc. [EFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 264.15, while it was recorded at 266.25 for the last single week of trading, and 224.17 for the last 200 days.

Equifax Inc. [EFX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equifax Inc. [EFX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.17 and a Gross Margin at +48.43. Equifax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.60.

Return on Total Capital for EFX is now 10.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equifax Inc. [EFX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.19. Additionally, EFX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equifax Inc. [EFX] managed to generate an average of $45,623 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Equifax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equifax Inc. [EFX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equifax Inc. go to 13.68%.

Equifax Inc. [EFX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,611 million, or 93.00% of EFX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,714,401, which is approximately -0.463% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 11,194,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in EFX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.14 billion in EFX stock with ownership of nearly 2.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equifax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Equifax Inc. [NYSE:EFX] by around 7,022,927 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 8,144,405 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 96,826,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,993,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFX stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,521,669 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 529,789 shares during the same period.