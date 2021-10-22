Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] moved down -0.60: Why It’s Important

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] closed the trading session at $162.75 on 10/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $161.56, while the highest price level was $164.9286. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Expedia Group to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 4, 2021.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will report its third quarter 2021 results for the period ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s corporate website at http://ir.expediagroup.com. The earnings release will post after market close and the webcast will begin at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.92 percent and weekly performance of -3.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, EXPE reached to a volume of 2350403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $180.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $240 to $238. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $165 to $160, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on EXPE stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EXPE shares from 175 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 4.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.42 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.89, while it was recorded at 166.92 for the last single week of trading, and 161.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.60 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.24.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now -12.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.72. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 578.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of -$136,754 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 8.50%.

There are presently around $22,914 million, or 99.40% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,750,231, which is approximately 1.97% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,218,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $1.23 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 45.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 20,318,963 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 19,825,890 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 100,645,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,790,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,837,637 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 4,844,094 shares during the same period.