Embraer S.A. [ERJ] Is Currently -4.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Embraer S.A. [NYSE: ERJ] closed the trading session at $17.05 on 10/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.71, while the highest price level was $17.77. The company report on October 21, 2021 that EMBRAER S.A.: Embraer Delivers Nine Commercial and 21 Executive Jets in 3Q21.

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered a total of 30 jets in the third quarter of 2021, of which nine were commercial aircraft and 21 were executive jets (14 light and seven large). As of September 30, the firm order backlog totaled USD 16,8 billion.

Deliveries by Segment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 150.37 percent and weekly performance of -9.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 51.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, ERJ reached to a volume of 2909014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Embraer S.A. [ERJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERJ shares is $20.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Embraer S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $8 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Embraer S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embraer S.A. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.93.

ERJ stock trade performance evaluation

Embraer S.A. [ERJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.55. With this latest performance, ERJ shares gained by 6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 255.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for Embraer S.A. [ERJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.90, while it was recorded at 18.02 for the last single week of trading, and 12.79 for the last 200 days.

Embraer S.A. [ERJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Embraer S.A. [ERJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.64 and a Gross Margin at +12.25. Embraer S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.41.

Return on Total Capital for ERJ is now -2.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Embraer S.A. [ERJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.67. Additionally, ERJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Embraer S.A. [ERJ] managed to generate an average of -$230,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Embraer S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Embraer S.A. [ERJ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Embraer S.A. go to 4.08%.

Embraer S.A. [ERJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,186 million, or 39.00% of ERJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERJ stocks are: BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 23,565,367, which is approximately -3.819% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; OLDFIELD PARTNERS LLP, holding 3,892,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.36 million in ERJ stocks shares; and BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $55.85 million in ERJ stock with ownership of nearly -6.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Embraer S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Embraer S.A. [NYSE:ERJ] by around 14,441,472 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 19,452,496 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 35,639,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,533,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERJ stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,774,075 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 6,250,739 shares during the same period.