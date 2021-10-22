DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] Stock trading around $6.61 per share: What’s Next?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] gained 2.01% or 0.13 points to close at $6.61 with a heavy trading volume of 2493383 shares. The company report on October 18, 2021 that DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital to Acquire Select Singapore Assets and Hong Kong Operations from Superloop.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) and Columbia Capital announced that DigitalBridge Investment Management (“DigitalBridge”), the investment management arm of DigitalBridge Group, Inc., and funds affiliated with Columbia Capital, have agreed to acquire certain select assets from Superloop (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and Superloop (Hong Kong) Limited for A$140 million. Under the terms of the agreement, DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital will become strategic partners of Superloop.

“We are excited to announce our first fiber investment in the Asia Pacific region,” said Justin Chang, Managing Director and Head of Asia at DigitalBridge. “Additionally, it is a terrific opportunity to partner with two leading industry players, investing alongside the experienced team at Columbia Capital and entering a long-term strategic partnership with Superloop to capitalize on the significant growth in network demand we see ahead.”.

It opened the trading session at $6.50, the shares rose to $6.63 and dropped to $6.425, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DBRG points out that the company has recorded -4.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -112.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, DBRG reached to a volume of 2493383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 21.75.

Trading performance analysis for DBRG stock

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, DBRG shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.60, while it was recorded at 6.57 for the last single week of trading, and 6.59 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]

There are presently around $2,846 million, or 93.30% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,217,573, which is approximately 1.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,828,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.15 million in DBRG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $158.96 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 21.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 40,708,378 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 30,797,319 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 358,986,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,491,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,183,139 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 8,729,277 shares during the same period.