Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Revenue clocked in at $467.20 million, up 58.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] price surged by 3.23 percent to reach at $2.81. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Digital Turbine to Host Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on November 2, 2021, at 4:30pm ET.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), a global mobile platform company, announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results and operating progress on Tuesday, November 2, at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The call, hosted by Digital Turbine Chief Executive Officer Bill Stone and Chief Financial Officer Barrett Garrison, can be accessed by dialing 855-238-2713 in the United States or 412-542-4111 from international locations. Please dial in at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time, identify yourself and ask for the Digital Turbine call. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine’s website. The webcast will be archived for a period of one year.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through November 9, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 10161500.

A sum of 2244835 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.64M shares. Digital Turbine Inc. shares reached a high of $90.49 and dropped to a low of $86.91 until finishing in the latest session at $89.86.

The one-year APPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.33. The average equity rating for APPS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $102.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $90, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on APPS stock. On February 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for APPS shares from 75 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 529.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

APPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.73. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 27.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.12 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.55, while it was recorded at 87.06 for the last single week of trading, and 69.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Turbine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.88 and a Gross Margin at +40.76. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 45.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.06. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $196,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

APPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 50.00%.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,624 million, or 65.50% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,999,289, which is approximately 1.355% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,633,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $506.18 million in APPS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $500.33 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly -39.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 6,486,483 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 9,184,426 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 35,782,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,453,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,712,170 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 956,074 shares during the same period.