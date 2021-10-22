Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] stock Upgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $195

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] price surged by 1.68 percent to reach at $2.94. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.47 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021. Future dividends are subject to the approval of Crown Castle’s Board of Directors.

A sum of 2893707 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.55M shares. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares reached a high of $178.12 and dropped to a low of $171.53 until finishing in the latest session at $177.94.

The one-year CCI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.57. The average equity rating for CCI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $201.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

CCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.89. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.77, while it was recorded at 172.50 for the last single week of trading, and 180.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.14 and a Gross Margin at +39.14. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.08.

Return on Total Capital for CCI is now 4.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 268.65. Additionally, CCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] managed to generate an average of $215,510 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) go to 21.00%.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70,286 million, or 92.40% of CCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,371,690, which is approximately 0.866% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,057,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.53 billion in CCI stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.33 billion in CCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 647 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE:CCI] by around 16,591,747 shares. Additionally, 518 investors decreased positions by around 16,090,996 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 362,314,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 394,997,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCI stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,056,255 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,445,016 shares during the same period.