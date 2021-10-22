Credit Suisse slashes price target on CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] – find out why.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] loss -0.66% on the last trading session, reaching $12.09 price per share at the time. The company report on October 20, 2021 that CommScope Launches Prodigy™ Portfolio of Hardened Connectors.

New system features universal, small-form, plug-and-play connectors for simpler FTTH installations.

CommScope announced its new hardened connector Prodigy ™, designed to accelerate and simplify field installation for the fiber networks of the future.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. represents 204.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.45 billion with the latest information. COMM stock price has been found in the range of $11.83 to $12.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 3293196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $24, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on COMM stock. On April 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COMM shares from 14 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for COMM stock

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.69 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.99, while it was recorded at 11.97 for the last single week of trading, and 16.65 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.18 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.80.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 2.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 694.59. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,706.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$19,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 13.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $2,337 million, or 92.90% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,883,071, which is approximately 5.826% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 21,779,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.32 million in COMM stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $198.92 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 27,890,413 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 27,864,626 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 137,585,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,340,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,206,324 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,270,206 shares during the same period.