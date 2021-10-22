Cowen lifts Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] traded at a high on 10/21/21, posting a 0.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $170.50. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Airbnb to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced that the company’s third quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2873191 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Airbnb Inc. stands at 2.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.82%.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $108.02 billion, with 611.74 million shares outstanding and 335.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 2873191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $177.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $132, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on ABNB stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 194 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 5.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 74.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.15% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.96, while it was recorded at 170.50 for the last single week of trading, and 165.38 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.79 and a Gross Margin at +74.07. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.71.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -85.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -437.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of -$819,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $27,539 million, or 49.00% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 12,287,037, which is approximately 265.802% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 10,819,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.72 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 180.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 610 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 95,980,187 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 15,580,044 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 49,958,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,519,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 262 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,447,141 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 7,365,269 shares during the same period.