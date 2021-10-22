Concord Acquisition Corp [CND] is -0.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Concord Acquisition Corp [NYSE: CND] loss -0.10% or -0.01 points to close at $10.03 with a heavy trading volume of 2897715 shares. The company report on August 7, 2021 that Circle Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Concord Acquisition Corp.

Circle, a global financial technology firm that provides internet-native payments and treasury infrastructure, announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement and prospectus, in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination with Concord Acquisition Corp (“Concord”) (NYSE: CND), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Circle and the proposed business combination with Concord.

It opened the trading session at $10.02, the shares rose to $10.09 and dropped to $10.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CND points out that the company has recorded 2.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -4.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 333.06K shares, CND reached to a volume of 2897715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Concord Acquisition Corp is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Concord Acquisition Corp [CND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, CND shares dropped by -1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.77% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Concord Acquisition Corp [CND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.22, while it was recorded at 10.08 for the last single week of trading.

Concord Acquisition Corp [CND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Concord Acquisition Corp [CND] managed to generate an average of -$115,490 per employee.Concord Acquisition Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.