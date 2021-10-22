China Finance Online Co. Limited [JRJC] Is Currently 20.93 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

China Finance Online Co. Limited [NASDAQ: JRJC] gained 20.93% or 1.58 points to close at $9.13 with a heavy trading volume of 26562063 shares. The company report on October 7, 2021 that China Finance Online Receives Extension for Regaining Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (“China Finance Online”, or the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) (Nasdaq CM: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese individual investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, announced that it has received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (“Panel”) granted the Company’s request to phase down to The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Panel also granted the Company until January 14, 2022 to evidence compliance with the minimum $2.5 million stockholders’ equity requirement, or the alternative compliance standards as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

As previously announced, the Company was notified in May 2021 that it was not in compliance with the shareholders’ equity requirement of Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(A) and received a delisting notice in August 2021. The Panel’s decision follows the hearing that took place in September 2021, at which time our management presented the Panel with a plan for regaining and sustaining compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement. This notification has no immediate effect on the Company’s listing or on the trading of the Company’s ADSs.

It opened the trading session at $8.64, the shares rose to $10.6299 and dropped to $7.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JRJC points out that the company has recorded -12.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -159.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 172.58K shares, JRJC reached to a volume of 26562063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about China Finance Online Co. Limited [JRJC]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for China Finance Online Co. Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2011. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2010, representing the official price target for China Finance Online Co. Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Finance Online Co. Limited is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for JRJC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49.

Trading performance analysis for JRJC stock

China Finance Online Co. Limited [JRJC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.38. With this latest performance, JRJC shares gained by 84.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JRJC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.34 for China Finance Online Co. Limited [JRJC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 7.00 for the last single week of trading, and 9.32 for the last 200 days.

China Finance Online Co. Limited [JRJC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Finance Online Co. Limited [JRJC] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.88 and a Gross Margin at +64.21. China Finance Online Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.37.

Return on Total Capital for JRJC is now -78.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Finance Online Co. Limited [JRJC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.48. Additionally, JRJC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Finance Online Co. Limited [JRJC] managed to generate an average of -$23,941 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.China Finance Online Co. Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at China Finance Online Co. Limited [JRJC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 60.60% of JRJC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JRJC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 119,132, which is approximately 3.975% of the company’s market cap and around 11.50% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 11,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in JRJC stocks shares; and FIELDPOINT PRIVATE SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $2000.0 in JRJC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Finance Online Co. Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in China Finance Online Co. Limited [NASDAQ:JRJC] by around 4,565 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 3,847 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 122,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JRJC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,210 shares during the same period.