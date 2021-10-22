Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] is 20.84% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canadian National Railway Company [NYSE: CNI] jumped around 1.95 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $132.74 at the close of the session, up 1.49%. The company report on October 20, 2021 that TCI Comments on Resignation of CN Railway CEO.

– Long-term shareholders CIFF Capital UK LP and The Children’s Investment Master Fund, acting by their investment manager TCI Fund Management Limited (CIFF Capital UK LP, The Children’s Investment Master Fund and TCI Fund Management Limited, together, “TCI”), comments on the resignation of Canadian National Railway Company’s (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) (“CN” or “the Company”) CEO, J.J. Ruest.

“We appreciate CN’s Board of Directors listening to the concerns of its shareholders, recognizing it has created a problem for the Company and taking TCI’s advice to implement change. Dismissing the same CEO that the Board put in place just three short years ago is a good start, but it does not address the fundamental problem of a lack of leadership, failed strategic oversight, and the vacuum of operational expertise at the Board level. Putting a new plan out a month ago without having the CEO needed to implement it is a massive corporate governance failure and puts the future of the Company at risk. The good news is TCI has a clear plan and the right people available now to fix that,” said Chris Hohn, TCI Founder and Portfolio Manager.

Canadian National Railway Company stock is now 20.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNI Stock saw the intraday high of $133.26 and lowest of $130.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 132.82, which means current price is +31.87% above from all time high which was touched on 10/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, CNI reached a trading volume of 2450166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNI shares is $117.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Canadian National Railway Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian National Railway Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $155, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on CNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian National Railway Company is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNI in the course of the last twelve months was 90.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CNI stock performed recently?

Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.13. With this latest performance, CNI shares gained by 15.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.94 for Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.21, while it was recorded at 126.81 for the last single week of trading, and 111.39 for the last 200 days.

Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.09 and a Gross Margin at +44.89. Canadian National Railway Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.78.

Return on Total Capital for CNI is now 16.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.80. Additionally, CNI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian National Railway Company [CNI] managed to generate an average of $146,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Canadian National Railway Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian National Railway Company go to 8.43%.

Insider trade positions for Canadian National Railway Company [CNI]

There are presently around $54,174 million, or 77.80% of CNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNI stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 33,100,831, which is approximately 4.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 32,065,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.26 billion in CNI stocks shares; and TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $4.0 billion in CNI stock with ownership of nearly 44.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian National Railway Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian National Railway Company [NYSE:CNI] by around 37,878,866 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 27,154,109 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 343,087,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,120,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNI stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,234,561 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,637,932 shares during the same period.