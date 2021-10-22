Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $61

Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE: BRO] surged by $0.48 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $64.77 during the day while it closed the day at $64.57. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Brown & Brown, Inc. announces 10.8% increase in quarterly cash dividend rate.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1025 per share. The dividend is payable on November 17, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 3, 2021. The dividend represents a 10.8% increase from the previous regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0925 per share and is the twenty-eighth consecutive annual dividend increase for the Company.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown Inc. stock has also gained 4.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRO stock has inclined by 20.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.22% and gained 36.19% year-on date.

The market cap for BRO stock reached $17.85 billion, with 275.69 million shares outstanding and 233.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, BRO reached a trading volume of 1619442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRO shares is $59.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Brown & Brown Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $50 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Brown & Brown Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $54, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on BRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brown & Brown Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRO in the course of the last twelve months was 29.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BRO stock trade performance evaluation

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.77. With this latest performance, BRO shares gained by 14.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.06 for Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.30, while it was recorded at 64.02 for the last single week of trading, and 51.84 for the last 200 days.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.58 and a Gross Margin at +94.84. Brown & Brown Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.80.

Return on Total Capital for BRO is now 13.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.59. Additionally, BRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] managed to generate an average of $42,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Brown & Brown Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brown & Brown Inc. go to 13.22%.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,040 million, or 72.40% of BRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,110,856, which is approximately -4.65% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,915,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in BRO stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $1.06 billion in BRO stock with ownership of nearly 11.25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brown & Brown Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE:BRO] by around 10,570,722 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 7,972,393 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 183,412,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,955,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,081,142 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,046,321 shares during the same period.