Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is 41.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] loss -1.80% on the last trading session, reaching $23.50 price per share at the time.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) announced that the Company will present at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 9:45 AM ET to 10:20 AM ET.

Event: Brixmor Property Group Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Real Estate Conference 2021.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. represents 297.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.05 billion with the latest information. BRX stock price has been found in the range of $23.37 to $23.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 2232190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $25.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on BRX stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BRX shares from 17 to 18.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.66.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.85 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.14, while it was recorded at 23.55 for the last single week of trading, and 21.58 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.73 and a Gross Margin at +43.06. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.07.

Return on Total Capital for BRX is now 4.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.39. Additionally, BRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 197.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] managed to generate an average of $286,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

There are presently around $6,864 million, or 99.71% of BRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,183,712, which is approximately 1.911% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,280,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $805.6 million in BRX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $653.83 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -6.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 16,943,599 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 14,220,605 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 260,937,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,101,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,277,470 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,181,964 shares during the same period.