Bit Brother Limited [BTB] Is Currently 5.77 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ: BTB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.77% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.80%. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Bit Brother Limited Closes Previously Announced $22.5 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Bit Brother Limited (“Bit Brother, ” “We” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTB), announced the closing on July 20, 2021 of its previously announced registered direct offering of 15 million ordinary shares and warrants to purchase 15 million ordinary shares at a purchase price of $1.50 per share for gross proceeds of $22.5 million. The warrants are exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $1.50. The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”) acted as sole placement agent for this offering.

Over the last 12 months, BTB stock dropped by -38.55%.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.94 million, with 7.24 million shares outstanding and 7.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, BTB stock reached a trading volume of 3387358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bit Brother Limited [BTB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Brother Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

BTB Stock Performance Analysis:

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.80. With this latest performance, BTB shares gained by 30.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.66 for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9556, while it was recorded at 1.0085 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2040 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bit Brother Limited Fundamentals:

Bit Brother Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.30 and a Current Ratio set at 17.50.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.10% of BTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTB stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,039,458, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, holding 39,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in BTB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $17000.0 in BTB stock with ownership of nearly -26.98% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ:BTB] by around 1,085,807 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 102,496 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 76,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,111,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTB stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,085,807 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 80,773 shares during the same period.