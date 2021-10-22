AutoNation Inc. [AN] is 80.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AutoNation Inc. [NYSE: AN] price surged by 7.73 percent to reach at $9.04. The company report on October 21, 2021 that AutoNation Reports Sixth Consecutive All-Time Record Quarter.

– Third quarter 2021 GAAP EPS from continuing operations was an all-time record $5.12, an increase of 150% compared to third quarter 2020 GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $2.05, and an increase of 115% compared to third quarter 2020 adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $2.38.

– There were no adjustments in the third quarter of 2021.

A sum of 3366871 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.16M shares. AutoNation Inc. shares reached a high of $131.12 and dropped to a low of $122.41 until finishing in the latest session at $126.00.

The one-year AN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.08. The average equity rating for AN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AutoNation Inc. [AN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AN shares is $127.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AutoNation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2021, representing the official price target for AutoNation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AutoNation Inc. is set at 4.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for AN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AN Stock Performance Analysis:

AutoNation Inc. [AN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.58. With this latest performance, AN shares gained by 0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.64 for AutoNation Inc. [AN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.31, while it was recorded at 118.49 for the last single week of trading, and 99.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AutoNation Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AutoNation Inc. [AN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.63 and a Gross Margin at +16.52. AutoNation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.87.

Return on Total Capital for AN is now 10.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AutoNation Inc. [AN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.29. Additionally, AN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AutoNation Inc. [AN] managed to generate an average of $17,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.96.AutoNation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AutoNation Inc. go to 19.10%.

AutoNation Inc. [AN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,512 million, or 82.90% of AN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,324,986, which is approximately 0.178% of the company’s market cap and around 16.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,552,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $573.66 million in AN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $439.23 million in AN stock with ownership of nearly -15.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AutoNation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in AutoNation Inc. [NYSE:AN] by around 2,683,309 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 6,300,259 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 34,762,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,745,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AN stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 644,402 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,647,381 shares during the same period.