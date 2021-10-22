Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] Stock trading around $22.90 per share: What’s Next?

Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE: ASB] gained 3.25% on the last trading session, reaching $22.90 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Associated Bank announces minimum wage increase to $17 per hour.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) announced plans to raise its minimum hourly wage from $15 to $17 per hour effective November 21, 2021. This investment in the company’s workforce will positively impact approximately 35% of its employees.

“It’s the commitment of our colleagues that has earned Associated Bank it’s #1 ranking in customer satisfaction,” said Andy Harmening, president and CEO, Associated Bank. “We are proud to take this step forward in recognizing our colleagues in a way that has a meaningful impact to them, their families and our communities.”.

Associated Banc-Corp represents 152.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.50 billion with the latest information. ASB stock price has been found in the range of $22.045 to $22.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, ASB reached a trading volume of 1631929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASB shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Associated Banc-Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $16 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Associated Banc-Corp stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ASB shares from 19 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Associated Banc-Corp is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.58.

Trading performance analysis for ASB stock

Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.36. With this latest performance, ASB shares gained by 16.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.08 for Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.09, while it was recorded at 22.16 for the last single week of trading, and 21.01 for the last 200 days.

Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.36. Associated Banc-Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.21.

Return on Total Capital for ASB is now 2.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.40. Additionally, ASB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.84.

Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Associated Banc-Corp go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]

There are presently around $2,838 million, or 82.80% of ASB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,656,217, which is approximately 30.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,207,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $348.25 million in ASB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $246.33 million in ASB stock with ownership of nearly 34.251% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Associated Banc-Corp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE:ASB] by around 16,079,221 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 10,475,096 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 97,396,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,950,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASB stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,045,733 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,793,504 shares during the same period.