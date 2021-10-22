AppLovin Corporation [APP] Stock trading around $96.30 per share: What’s Next?

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] gained 3.18% or 2.97 points to close at $96.30 with a heavy trading volume of 3223897 shares. The company report on October 21, 2021 that AppLovin to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results.

AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) a leading marketing software platform, announced it will report financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 after the U.S. stock market closes.

An accompanying webcast and conference call will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on November 10, 2021 during which management will discuss third quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. The webcast and conference call will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Herald Chen, President and Chief Financial Officer.

It opened the trading session at $93.15, the shares rose to $96.44 and dropped to $92.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APP points out that the company has recorded 64.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -94.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, APP reached to a volume of 3223897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AppLovin Corporation [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $81.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for AppLovin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $60, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on APP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 3.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

Trading performance analysis for APP stock

AppLovin Corporation [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.07. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 31.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.62% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.89 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.98, while it was recorded at 93.87 for the last single week of trading.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppLovin Corporation [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.42 and a Gross Margin at +60.91. AppLovin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.63.

Return on Total Capital for APP is now 1.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.32. Additionally, APP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] managed to generate an average of -$138,788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at AppLovin Corporation [APP]

There are presently around $12,874 million, or 11.50% of APP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 108,050,489, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.90% of the total institutional ownership; SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP, holding 3,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $337.05 million in APP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $278.0 million in APP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppLovin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ:APP] by around 133,684,451 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,685,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APP stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,684,451 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.