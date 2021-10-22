Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] moved down -1.81: Why It’s Important

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] loss -1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $11.37 price per share at the time. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Antero Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2021 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream”) announced that the Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the third quarter of 2021. In addition, Antero Midstream announced plans to issue their third quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Third Quarter 2021 Return of Capital.

Antero Midstream Corporation represents 477.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.29 billion with the latest information. AM stock price has been found in the range of $11.31 to $11.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, AM reached a trading volume of 3450550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $9.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. On November 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AM shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for AM stock

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, AM shares gained by 14.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.06 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.18, while it was recorded at 11.41 for the last single week of trading, and 9.48 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

There are presently around $2,823 million, or 52.70% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 33,807,950, which is approximately 8.592% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,184,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.57 million in AM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $314.9 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly -2.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 27,538,204 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 27,622,814 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 193,109,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,270,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,156,973 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 6,781,827 shares during the same period.