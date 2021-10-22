3D Systems Corporation [DDD] Revenue clocked in at $619.10 million, up 168.51% YTD: What’s Next?

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] loss -1.05% or -0.3 points to close at $28.14 with a heavy trading volume of 1618213 shares. The company report on October 19, 2021 that 3D Systems Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and file its Form 10-Q after the U.S. stock markets close on Monday, November 8, 2021. The company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss these financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call.

It opened the trading session at $28.50, the shares rose to $28.795 and dropped to $27.7003, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DDD points out that the company has recorded 30.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -406.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, DDD reached to a volume of 1618213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. On January 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DDD shares from 9 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDD in the course of the last twelve months was 130.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for DDD stock

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, DDD shares dropped by -0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 294.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.06, while it was recorded at 27.37 for the last single week of trading, and 29.65 for the last 200 days.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]

There are presently around $2,385 million, or 68.80% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,886,370, which is approximately -2.848% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,511,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.21 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $160.74 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly -7.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 9,184,435 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 8,424,135 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 67,145,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,754,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,842,821 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 615,306 shares during the same period.