why Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $221.37

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] closed the trading session at $233.12 on 10/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $224.84, while the highest price level was $233.275. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Etsy to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in a press release after the market closes. The press release can be accessed on the Etsy Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com).

Etsy will also host a video webcast conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be live-streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com) under the events section. Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by using the Q&A chat window, which will be available during the webcast. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.03 percent and weekly performance of 9.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, ETSY reached to a volume of 1988793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $221.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $245 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 8.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 41.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.60.

ETSY stock trade performance evaluation

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.06. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.90 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.37, while it was recorded at 224.90 for the last single week of trading, and 200.28 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.68 and a Gross Margin at +73.07. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 26.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.22. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of $246,992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 52.80%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,231 million, or 91.70% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,930,166, which is approximately 2.84% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,151,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.19 billion in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 12.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 17,964,728 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 12,464,445 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 82,092,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,522,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,479,733 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 2,124,999 shares during the same period.