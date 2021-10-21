Wells Fargo slashes price target on 3M Company [MMM] – find out why.

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $183.18 during the day while it closed the day at $182.42. The company report on October 20, 2021 that 3M Names America’s Top Young Scientist of 2021: 14-Year-Old Sarah Park, for Music Therapy Treatment to Improve Mental Health.

14-year-old Samarth Mahapatra Wins Improving Lives Award at This Year’s 3M Young Scientist Challenge.

3M (@3M) and Discovery Education (@DiscoveryEd) have named 14-year-old Sarah Park from Jacksonville, Fla. the winner of the 2021 3M Young Scientist Challenge (#YoungScientist), the nation’s premier middle school science competition. Sarah created Spark Care+, an innovation that personalizes music therapy treatment for mental health improvement using artificial intelligence (AI), skin response (GSR) and photoplethysmography (PPG). As the 3M Young Scientist Challenge grand prize winner, Sarah received a $25,000 cash prize, the prestigious title of “America’s Top Young Scientist,” and a special destination trip.

3M Company stock has also gained 2.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MMM stock has declined by -8.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.20% and gained 4.37% year-on date.

The market cap for MMM stock reached $104.62 billion, with 581.00 million shares outstanding and 577.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, MMM reached a trading volume of 1785097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 3M Company [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $200.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $213 to $193. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for 3M Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on MMM stock. On July 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MMM shares from 218 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MMM stock trade performance evaluation

3M Company [MMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, MMM shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.40, while it was recorded at 181.74 for the last single week of trading, and 190.27 for the last 200 days.

3M Company [MMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.61 and a Gross Margin at +48.47. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.73.

Return on Total Capital for MMM is now 21.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3M Company [MMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.69. Additionally, MMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3M Company [MMM] managed to generate an average of $56,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 3M Company [MMM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 8.48%.

3M Company [MMM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $71,518 million, or 68.80% of MMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,132,978, which is approximately 0.618% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,891,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.28 billion in MMM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.65 billion in MMM stock with ownership of nearly 0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3M Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,078 institutional holders increased their position in 3M Company [NYSE:MMM] by around 16,364,794 shares. Additionally, 884 investors decreased positions by around 13,451,815 shares, while 381 investors held positions by with 362,234,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 392,050,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMM stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,287,359 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,504,058 shares during the same period.