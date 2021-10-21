Wells Fargo lifts Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.52% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.28%. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Teladoc Health to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced that it will release third-quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.

Conference Call Details

Over the last 12 months, TDOC stock dropped by -36.79%. The one-year Teladoc Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.09. The average equity rating for TDOC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.62 billion, with 156.06 million shares outstanding and 150.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, TDOC stock reached a trading volume of 1937025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $195.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $153, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88.

TDOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.59 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.49, while it was recorded at 137.75 for the last single week of trading, and 175.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teladoc Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.35.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,118 million, or 81.20% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,016,998, which is approximately 11.043% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,300,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.24 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 4.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 16,586,220 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 9,520,531 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 102,867,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,974,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,701,803 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 1,721,154 shares during the same period.