Wedbush slashes price target on D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] – find out why.

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] surged by $1.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $90.0488 during the day while it closed the day at $89.52. The company report on September 30, 2021 that D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Names Paul J. Romanowski, Co-Chief Operating Officer.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced the promotion of Paul J. Romanowski to Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective October 1, 2021. In this role, Paul will share oversight of the Company’s homebuilding operations nationwide with Michael J. Murray, Executive Vice President and Co-COO.

Since the Company introduced a COO role in 2013, its footprint has expanded from 78 markets in 27 states to 96 markets across 30 states. During that same period, the Company’s annual closings volume has more than tripled to over 81,000 homes closed expected in fiscal 2021, resulting in an increase in the Company’s national market share from approximately 6% to nearly 10%.

D.R. Horton Inc. stock has also gained 5.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DHI stock has declined by -0.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.69% and gained 29.89% year-on date.

The market cap for DHI stock reached $32.21 billion, with 359.70 million shares outstanding and 322.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 1661547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $113.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $104 to $101, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 73.02.

DHI stock trade performance evaluation

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.31, while it was recorded at 88.15 for the last single week of trading, and 88.21 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.31. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 19.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.49. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $244,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 83.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 7.00%.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,653 million, or 84.00% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,598,228, which is approximately -3.648% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,112,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 billion in DHI stocks shares; and SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $1.43 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 3.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 20,463,536 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 19,208,290 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 258,061,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,733,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,774,765 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,183,686 shares during the same period.