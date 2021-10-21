Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] loss -0.25% or -0.69 points to close at $275.71 with a heavy trading volume of 1729474 shares. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Zoom Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for UCaaS. This is the second time Zoom has been named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS (2020 was the first year that Zoom was recognized) and its second consecutive time as a Leader.

The report analyzed 14 companies in the UCaaS space, naming Zoom as a Leader.

It opened the trading session at $277.35, the shares rose to $280.20 and dropped to $272.675, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZM points out that the company has recorded -16.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, ZM reached to a volume of 1729474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $389.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 7.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 49.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for ZM stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.32 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 294.68, while it was recorded at 271.93 for the last single week of trading, and 339.88 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +65.06. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.33.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 27.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.75. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $151,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.