Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Asana Inc. [ASAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] gained 1.67% or 2.13 points to close at $129.78 with a heavy trading volume of 2997598 shares. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Asana Partners Expands Enterprise IT Ecosystem.

Featuring a growing network of 20+ security and scalability partners including new integrations with Splunk and Netskope.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced it’s expanding the Asana Partners ecosystem of IT partners to provide complex enterprises with the confidence needed to adapt to the security and scalability challenges of the work from everywhere era.

It opened the trading session at $129.00, the shares rose to $130.3499 and dropped to $124.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASAN points out that the company has recorded 303.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -530.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, ASAN reached to a volume of 2997598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $83.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price from $75 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $85, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ASAN stock. On August 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ASAN shares from 45 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 6.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 81.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 79.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

Trading performance analysis for ASAN stock

Asana Inc. [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.02. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 14.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 303.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 438.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.52 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.49, while it was recorded at 121.53 for the last single week of trading, and 56.79 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Asana Inc. [ASAN]

There are presently around $7,410 million, or 73.60% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 6,460,685, which is approximately 28.07% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 6,314,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $819.54 million in ASAN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $768.64 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly 17.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

172 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 23,782,807 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 8,426,764 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 24,889,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,099,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,971,996 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,543,248 shares during the same period.