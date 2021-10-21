Wall Street Analyst Initiated Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TWNK] closed the trading session at $18.37 on 10/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.16, while the highest price level was $18.62. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Hostess Brands, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (the “Company”), a leading sweet snacks company, announced it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after market close. The earnings release will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Central Time) accompanied by a presentation.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Central Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-451-6152 from the U.S. and 201-389-0879 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, November 17, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13722836.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.48 percent and weekly performance of 0.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, TWNK reached to a volume of 1884332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWNK shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hostess Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $16 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Hostess Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on TWNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hostess Brands Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWNK in the course of the last twelve months was 17.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

TWNK stock trade performance evaluation

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, TWNK shares gained by 8.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.07 for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.78, while it was recorded at 18.25 for the last single week of trading, and 15.70 for the last 200 days.

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.30 and a Gross Margin at +33.65. Hostess Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for TWNK is now 7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.49. Additionally, TWNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] managed to generate an average of $21,578 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Hostess Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hostess Brands Inc. go to 9.27%.

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,839 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,758,329, which is approximately 20.664% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,828,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.3 million in TWNK stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $199.11 million in TWNK stock with ownership of nearly -0.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hostess Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TWNK] by around 18,008,644 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 14,938,868 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 121,601,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,548,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWNK stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,874,193 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,345,658 shares during the same period.