Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE: BVN] jumped around 0.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.49 at the close of the session, up 3.16%. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Buenaventura Announces Temporary Suspension of Production at Uchucchacua Mine.

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, announced that the Company has submitted a request to the Peruvian minister for mines and energy (MINEM) for the temporary suspension of mining and ore processing activities at its Uchucchacua mine. Operations were previously suspended due to a local community strike initiated on September 13, 2021, announced by the Company on September 21, 2021. Buenaventura has requested an extended suspension of operations as it has identified an important opportunity to meaningfully improve efficiency and profitability at its Uchucchacua operations. Mining and ore processing activities will therefore be suspended until the Company’s related goals and objectives have been fully achieved.

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted mine preparation and exploration at Uchucchacua, resulting in delays which were further exacerbated by operational challenges. A resulting expected decrease in 2020 and 2021 production was announced within the Company’s 3Q Operating Results released on October 14, 2021.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock is now -30.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BVN Stock saw the intraday high of $9.05 and lowest of $8.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.44, which means current price is +38.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, BVN reached a trading volume of 2107045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVN shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for BVN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has BVN stock performed recently?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, BVN shares gained by 15.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.02 for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.32, while it was recorded at 8.32 for the last single week of trading, and 9.50 for the last 200 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.39 and a Gross Margin at +1.69. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.66.

Return on Total Capital for BVN is now -2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.58. Additionally, BVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.28.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. go to 18.43%.

Insider trade positions for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]

There are presently around $1,161 million, or 68.70% of BVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVN stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 25,827,685, which is approximately 9.788% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,293,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.31 million in BVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $107.39 million in BVN stock with ownership of nearly 3.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE:BVN] by around 10,710,781 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 9,505,829 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 116,478,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,695,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,065,230 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,747,375 shares during the same period.