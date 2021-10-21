UBS lifts News Corporation [NWSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.46%. The company report on October 20, 2021 that HarperCollins Publishers Commits to Becoming Carbon Neutral in Direct Emissions In 2022.

HarperCollins Publishers announced a global commitment to becoming carbon neutral for its direct operational emissions in 2022. In order to meet this goal, HarperCollins has appointed award-winning sustainability strategy consultancy Brite Green to develop and implement effective sustainability strategies and targets.

HarperCollins will initially focus on Scope 1 and 2 emissions, targeting on-site electricity and fuel energy usage. As part of the News Corp Global Environmental Initiative, HarperCollins is also working toward a goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions across its operational and supply chain by 2050 or earlier, in line with the Paris Agreement.

Over the last 12 months, NWSA stock rose by 71.84%. The one-year News Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.53. The average equity rating for NWSA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.18 billion, with 590.70 million shares outstanding and 509.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, NWSA stock reached a trading volume of 1894868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on News Corporation [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $32.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on NWSA stock. On February 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NWSA shares from 15 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NWSA Stock Performance Analysis:

News Corporation [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 7.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.92 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.06, while it was recorded at 23.80 for the last single week of trading, and 24.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into News Corporation Fundamentals:

News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

NWSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to 19.54%.

News Corporation [NWSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,222 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,684,432, which is approximately 0.351% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 46,175,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in NWSA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $793.05 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly 20.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

222 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 34,881,828 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 30,297,596 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 322,319,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,498,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,643,290 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 8,443,288 shares during the same period.