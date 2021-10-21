Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] Revenue clocked in at $54.10 million, up 34.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ: SUNW] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.2193 during the day while it closed the day at $6.91. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Sunworks Significantly Bolsters Senior Leadership Team with Jason Bonfigt as CFO and Wayne Tomlinson as CIO.

Adds Accomplished Public Company CFO with Clean Tech Expertise;.

New CIO is a Proven Technology Leader with Track-Record Using Technology to Improve Efficiency.

Sunworks Inc. stock has also gained 3.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SUNW stock has declined by -24.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.18% and gained 34.96% year-on date.

The market cap for SUNW stock reached $191.06 million, with 27.05 million shares outstanding and 26.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, SUNW reached a trading volume of 2470458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNW shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sunworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on SUNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunworks Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

SUNW stock trade performance evaluation

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, SUNW shares gained by 9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.56 for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 6.60 for the last single week of trading, and 10.64 for the last 200 days.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sunworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunworks Inc. go to 10.00%.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64 million, or 37.30% of SUNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNW stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 5,388,579, which is approximately 19.516% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,174,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.12 million in SUNW stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $3.65 million in SUNW stock with ownership of nearly -26.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ:SUNW] by around 2,169,448 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,041,402 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 6,014,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,224,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNW stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 274,558 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 779,417 shares during the same period.